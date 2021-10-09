Bengali Trans community celebrates Durga Puja, worships a unique idol of ‘Ardhanarishvara’

Kolkata : The transgender community in Kolkata celebrated Durga Puja, with a unique idol of Lord ‘Ardhanarishvara’. This idol of ‘Ardhanarishvara’, depicting the face of Lord Shiva on one side and Goddess Parvati on the other, has not been immersed for four years.

‘We are celebrating Durga Puja in Garima Griha given to us by the Central Government for the training purpose of the Transgender Community. We are happy to celebrate Durga Puja here following all COVID-19 protocols’, said Ranjeeta Sinha, a member of the association of Transgender community.

This year Maha Navratri began on October 7 and lasts till October 15. Ashtami falls on October 13 while Dashami is on October 15. In eastern parts of India including Bengal, where ‘Navratri is celebrated as Durga Puja, the last four days- Saptami, Ashtami, Navami and Dashami are the most significant ones and celebrated with great enthusiasm and vigour.