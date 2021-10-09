Byju’s learning app stops ads starring Shah Rukh Khan

Mumbai: Leading educational app, Byju’s had stopped airing the advertisements starring Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The company pulled out all ads featuring Shah Rukh Khan as his son Aryan Khan was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the cruise ship drugs case on October 2. Shah Rukh Khan has been Byju’s brand ambassador since 2017.

Earlier the company had faced backlash on social media platforms for the ads featuring Shah Rukh Khan. Netizens hit out at the company for its cooperation with the actor whose son is involved in a drug case.

As per reports, Byju’s paid around Rs 3-4 crore annually to Shah Rukh Khan to endorse the brand. It launched a new ad featuring the actor just three weeks ago. Byju’s is the most valued startup in the country with a turnover of 18 billion US dollar. It had raised around 300 million US dollar earlier this week as part of a funding round.

‘ Byju’s have paused all SRK-related promotions for now. It had to be pulled as the company which is in the area of education wouldn’t like to be seen in promotions with him given the controversy (over the drug case involving his son).These ads were booked in advance—as is the process—so it took some time to stop all of them’ reported Economic Times quoting a source. Byju’s had declined to reply on the issue and And has not released any official statement.

Meanwhile, a Mumbai court had sent Aryan Khan to judicial custody for 14 days. The Mumbai court on Friday rejected the bail petition of Aryan Khan.