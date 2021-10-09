Country allows quarantine-free entry for passengers from 8 more countries

Singapore: Passengers from eight countries will be allowed quarantine-free entry in Singapore. As per the new guidelines issued by the government, fully vaccinated passengers coming from the US, UK, Canada, Denmark, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and Spain will be allowed to enter the country without undergoing quarantine.

The new entry rule will come into effect from October 19. But the passengers must be tested negative in the Covid-19 test. Earlier in September, the country had allowed quarantine free entry for fully vaccinated passengers from Germany and Brunei. Passengers from South Korea will be included in the list from November. Up to 3,000 travellers will be able to enter daily through the vaccinated travel lanes. Singapore’s Changi airport was among the world’s busiest airports in 2019, with more than 68 million passengers.

More than 83% of Singapore’s 5.45 million people in the country are fully vaccinated. This is one of the world’s highest vaccination rate. The government will tighten rules for those who remain unvaccinated from Wednesday. Unvaccinated people will be banned from entering malls and eating at cafes.