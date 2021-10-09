Cruise drug case: Aryan Khan’s driver questioned by NCB in Mumbai

Mumbai: The driver of superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, who was detained in connection with a narcotics bust on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai, was questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday. According to sources, he dropped Aryan off at the cruise port the night before the ship left Mumbai for Goa.

The NCB is also investigating film producer, Imtiyaz Khatri after his name came up during the interrogation. The agency had also conducted searches at his home and workplace earlier in the day.

As per reports, Khatri and SRK’s driver were brought to NCB offices at 11 am and questioned till late Saturday evening. Khatri was seen leaving the premises at about 6:30 pm.

A Mumbai Magistrate court on Thursday, ordered Aryan Khan and seven others to be held in judicial custody for 14 days. Aryan Khan’s bail application, which was filed on October 3 was refused by the court yesterday.