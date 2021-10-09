Delhi may face power crisis, tweets Kejriwal; writes to PM over coal shortage

As India grapples with a severe coal shortage that is affecting electricity supply, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) CEO Ganesh Srinivasan on Saturday warned that intermittent rotating load shedding may be implemented in Delhi in the coming days.

In the midst of the current crisis, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking for his assistance in diverting enough coal and gas to power plants delivering energy to the national capital.

Kejriwal took to his Twitter handle and stated that he is personally monitoring the situation and his administration is doing everything possible to avert it. Attaching a copy of the letter to the Prime Minister, he further added, ‘In the meanwhile, I wrote a letter to Hon’ble PM seeking his personal intervention.’

Delhi could face a power crisis. I am personally keeping a close watch over the situation. We are trying our best to avoid it. In the meanwhile, I wrote a letter to Hon’ble PM seeking his personal intervention. pic.twitter.com/v6Xm5aCUbm — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 9, 2021

TPDDL CEO Ganesh Srinivasan stated in a statement that coal-fired power plants had coal supplies that will last one to two days to help generate power supply needs, less than the 20 days required by relevant laws. ‘As a result, Delhi might go through intermittent rotational load shedding.’

Also Read: Man booked for posing as IAF officer soon after getting warm welcome on his ‘recruitment’

Srinivasan added that both Delhi and the Centre are considering how to deal with the serious situation by arranging or diverting coal for electricity generation. Meanwhile, TPDDL has begun sending SMS messages to its clients in north and northwest Delhi, encouraging them to save power.