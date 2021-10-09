Gauri Khan breaks down after son Aryan was sent to jail; Video goes viral

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s 23-year-old son, Aryan Khan was sent to Arthur Road prison on Friday after the Mumbai Magistrate court denied his bail for the second time. Gauri Khan, Aryan’s mother, who turned 51 on October 8, was recently seen weeping uncontrollably.

Gauri Khan can be seen in a video circulating on social media, curled up in the back seat of the car and hiding her face with her hand, all shattered and in tears.

Watch the video: Gauri Khan breaks down inside car seeing son Aryan Khan’s condition

After watching the video, a netizen commented: ‘SRK, Gauri and Aryan… Allah apko himmat day or court apko insaf.’ Another one wrote: ‘Strength to the family… much needed right now.’

There is no question that Gauri and Shah Rukh are going through a very difficult period and witnessing their kid behind prison has left them totally broken. They are doing everything they can do to get Aryan out of jail, but he is yet to be released.

SRK’s passionate followers and a slew of Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Raveena Tandon, Pooja Bhatt, Suniel Shetty, Hansal Mehta and others, have come forward to extend their support to the family.