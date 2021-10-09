Girlfriend’s family got man killed over interfaith relationship: Police

Belagavi: Karnataka police detained ten individuals on Friday in connection with the death of a 24-year-old Muslim man last month, who was in a relationship with a Hindu woman.

The woman’s parents, Eerappa Basavanni Kumbara, 54, Susheela Eerappa, 42, and a member of the Hindu organisation, Sri Ram Sena Hindustan are among those arrested.

According to the Karnataka police, the woman named Shweta’s parents hired contract murderers to kill him. The mutilated body of a 24-year-old Arbaz Aftab Mullah, a civil engineering graduate, who worked as a car dealer in Belagavi city, was found on railway tracks in the Karnataka region of Belagavi.

As per authorities, Shweta’s parents hired murderers when he refused to break up with her. The victim’s family has made the same accusation since his death. The contract to murder Arbaaz was apparently offered to the right-wing group member and seven others.

Arbaaz’s mother, Najeema Ahmed, reported his son missing to the Belagavi police station on September 29. In the complaint, it was said that the deceased was in love with a girl named Shweta who lives in Khanapur.