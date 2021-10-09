‘I survived the storm within me’: Malaika Arora shares a heartfelt confession

New Delhi: Actress, dancer and model Malaika Arora, shared a post on her Instagram handle, a day ahead of World Mental Health Day, asking her Instafam to share their mental health stories. The 47-year-old actress expressed how she suffered a breakdown once, and about her mental and emotional struggles during that time.

‘Tomorrow, the 10th of October is World Mental Health Day. Here is a little confession. I thought I was bulletproof until it hit me that I wasn’t emotion proof. My mind started to play games with me the rules of which I didn’t know. I survived because of yoga. My breaking point came on a day while I was in my first few yoga classes and my tears didn’t stop. I survived the storm within me. I will never call myself bullet proof because none of us are. I will call myself stable and in the path of continuously wanting to become mentally, physically and emotionally healthy. This is my SARVAstory. Write to us with your story because ‘we are listening’,’ she penned on her Instagram post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CUyt7gmqV3_/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

World Mental Health Day was first celebrated in 1992 as an initiative of the World Federation for Mental Health (WFMH). The day aims at promoting global mental health education, awareness and advocacy against social stigma. The theme this year is ‘Mental Health in an Unequal World’.

Coming back to her career, The India’s Best Dancer judge also honours the same role in India’s Next Top Model with Milind Soman and Anusha Dandekar. Malaika Arora is famous for her dance performances to popular tracks such as Chaiya Chaiya, Anarkali Disco Chali, Munni Badnaam Hui, Hello Hello among many others.