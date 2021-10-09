ISSF Junior World Championship: Indian shooters bag 30 medals

Lima: India has bagged 30 medals at the ISSF Junior World Championship held at Peru. India is in the top position in the medal tally with 13 gold, 11 silver and 6 bronze. The USA finished second with 6 gold, 8 silver and 6 bronze.

Indian shooter Anish Bhanwala, Adarsh Singh and Vijayveer Sidhu won the gold medal in the men’s 25m rapid fire pistol team event. In the junior double trap event, India’s Manvi Soni bagged the gold medal, Yeshaya Hafiz Contractor won the silver and another Indian shooter Hitasha won the bronze. In the men’s double trap event, all the three medals were won by Indians. Vinay Pratap Singh Chandrakant won the gold, Sehajpreet Singh won silver and Mayank Shokeen won bronze

Earlier on Friday, Ayushi Podder and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar won the silver in the 50m rifle 3 positions mixed team event. Indian pair of Rhythm Sangwan and Vijayveer Sidhu bagged the 25m rapid fire pistol mixed team gold medal. Indian shooters, Tejaswani and Anish claimed the bronze medal in this event.