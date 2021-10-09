Locals spot crocodile near Musi river in Hyderabad; traffic disrupted. Watch video

Hyderabad: A crocodile was spotted near the Musi river near Attapur in Rajendranagar on Saturday, disrupting traffic and causing mild tension.

Curious motorists parked their vehicles on the roadside to catch a glimpse of the rare visitor, which caused traffic snarls and the police to intervene. The local police and Forest Department officials arrived at the scene after receiving the information. However by then, the fully grown reptile had floated back into the river.

Hyderabad has been experiencing heavy rains for the past two days. The authorities are of the opinion that crocodiles in the Musi river May have been washed in along with the floodwaters from the Himayat Sagar. ‘The rescue teams from Forest department reached the river bank. But by then it left. It’s their territorial area,’ said an official.

In the meantime, Rajendranagar police have warned people not to venture near the Musi River.