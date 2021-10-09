Poland must follow European Union rules, France and Germany say.

In a joint statement made by the foreign ministers of France and Germany on Friday, they said that Poland has a legal and moral obligation as a member of the European Union to adhere by the bloc’s rules completely and unconditionally.

On Thursday, Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal declared that some portions of EU law are incompatible with the Polish constitution, eroding the European Union’s legal foundation and eliciting outrage from politicians across the continent.

The joint statement was issued by Jean-Yves Le Drian , the Foreign Minister of France and Heiko Maas, his German counterpart, which said that the ministers had taken note of the decision made by the Polish tribunal.

In the joint statement, France and Germany said that they were trying to remind Poland that the membership in the European Union was conditioned on complete and unconditional adherence to the common values and norms and that it was not simply a moral commitment but was also a legal commitment.