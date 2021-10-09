Post-poll violence: CBI arrests 11 TMC workers

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested 11 Trinamool Congress workers from East Medinipur district in West Bengal in relation with post-poll violence. The central agency claimed that the arrested were involved in several criminal offences. In September, the CBI had arrested six persons from Howrah district for their alleged involvement in several criminal offenses in post-poll violence in the state.

The CBI is investigating the violence cases in the state after the Calcutta High Court issued an order of court monitored CBI probe. CBI had set up Special Investigation Team (SIT) for investigation and had registered 37cases.CBI had moved its four special units from Kolkata to crime scenes across the state.

Several BJP-CPM workers were killed and hundreds of party offices and houses of opposition party workers were vandalized in West Bengal after the TMC won the state assembly elections.