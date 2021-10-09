Quantitative restriction imposed on export of 3 types of syringes: Union Health Ministry

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry in its official statement declared that the government has imposed a quantitative restriction on the export of syringes to boost their domestic availability and uptake. The ministry further clarified that, it is not an export ban on any kind or type of syringes, but only a quantitative restriction on the export of certain types of specified syringes, for a limited duration.

‘With a firm political commitment to vaccinate India’s last citizen, fulfilling the philosophy of ‘Antyodaya’ advocated by Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay, the Government has put in place a quantitative restriction on the export of syringes to boost their domestic availability and uptake. Domestic vaccine manufacturers and manufacturers of syringes have played an important and critical role in the effective implementation of the world’s largest COVID vaccination programme in India’, an official statement by the ministry stated.

Also read: Plea against the demolition of ‘Corona Mata Temple’: SC imposes Rs 5000 fine on UP woman

The Union Health Ministry said that the restriction applies to just three categories of syringes for three months. The three categories are 0.5 ml/ 1ml AD (auto-disable) syringes , 0.5 ml/1 ml/2 ml/3 ml disposable syringes ,1ml/2 ml/3 ml RUP (re-use prevention) syringes.

India has so far administered nearly 94 crore vaccine doses and is almost near the 100 crore mark. But currently, the nation is producing more vaccines than Indian production of Auto Disable Syringes the preferred choice for Covid vaccination. However, vaccination can be given also by standard disposable syringes with 0.5 ML / 1 ML / 2 ML or 3 ML syringes.

‘This clarification also will help to resume exports of 0.3 ML AD Syringes as a part of the global vaccination campaign ‘Vaccine Syringe MAITRI’ to fulfil India’s commitments to the World as then special Syringes will be used for Pfizer vaccines and not for Covaxin,’ said Rajiv Nath, President of All India Syringes & Needles Manufacturers Association (AISNMA).

Also read: ‘Drama ahead of elections’: UP minister criticises Priyanka Gandhi, praises Yogi