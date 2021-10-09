Suicide bombing in Afghanistan: At least 40 killed, IS claims responsibility.

On Friday, a suicide bomber attacked a mosque in north-eastern Kunduz province in Afghanistan. Scores of worshippers were killed and injured in the bomb blast, which is the third attack on a religious institution, this week.

The Islamic State extremist group has claimed responsibility for the attack that killed 46 people and injured 143. Health officials stated that the death toll could go up to 80.

A video footage showed the inside of the mosque with bodies surrounded by debris. The mosque was used by the Shi’ite Muslim community which is a minority in Afghanistan.

Islamic State group, whose gunmen are Sunni Muslims, have claimed responsibility for some of the similar attacks in the recent weeks. Taliban faces high Security challenges from this group, after taking over the country in August.