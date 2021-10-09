‘They do not want Americans in their country anyway,’ volunteers of Project Dynamo say.

An activist who helps with the ongoing evacuations of remaining American citizens and visa holders from Afghanistan, said that the Taliban does not want Americans in their country.

Project Dynamo is one among the few organizations that continued with the evacuation efforts from the country after foreign forces fully withdrew from Afghanistan on August 31.

‘Over the last few weeks, Project Dynamo volunteers have sifted through the travel papers of some 30,000 people who were seeking help to leave the country,’ Jen Wilson, a Project Dynamo volunteer stated.

She said that the group has to communicate with the Taliban to receive their clearance after confirming the documents of those people who were eligible to return to the United States. She added that the process had been much easier than what she expected.

The Taliban want Americans out. Therefore, if we wanted to move United States citizens out of the country, they are happy to help. The Taliban do not want Americans in their country anyway, she said.

More than 100 US citizens, green card holders, and special immigrant visa holders were evacuated from Kabul to Chicago last week under Project Dynamo.

The Department of Homeland Security initially barred the plane from entering the United States, mentioning a lengthy screening process and a concern over measles outbreak, which made the journey take longer time, Project Dynamo volunteers commented.