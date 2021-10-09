UAE based air carrier announces services to 7 more routes

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi based budget air carrier, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi announced 7 new services. The air carrier announced that it will operate flights to Sarajevo (Bosnia & Herzegovina), Odesa (Ukraine), Muscat (Oman), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Sohag (Egypt), Baku (Azerbaijan) and Kutaisi (Georgia).

‘Wizz Air Abu Dhabi continues to demonstrate the popularity of its services by adding more routes to its network as pandemic restrictions are lifted across the world and notably in the emirate of Abu Dhabi. The UAE residents are itching for the chance to enjoy world-class culture and entertainment destinations. Our network from Abu Dhabi will expand rapidly as travel restrictions ease up, getting a significant boost when Wizz Air Hungary will start operating its flights to Abu Dhabi as of April 2022’, said Kees Van Schaick, managing director of Wizz Air.

The airline will also increase the frequency of flights to Alexandria (Egypt), Belgrade (Serbia), Kyiv (Ukraine) and Tirana (Albania). It will also operate flights from Dubai to Catania (Italy), Katowice (Poland) and Cluj-Napoca (Romania).