‘We still walk together’: Saira remembers Dilip ahead of their wedding anniversary

Dilip Kumar’s unfortunate death in July this year was one of the most heartbreaking events in Bollywood history. It marked the end of an era. In addition to his massive fan following and the film fraternity, Saira Banu too was heartbroken by the passing away of Dilip Saab. In spite of being shattered after losing her husband, Saira remembered Dilip Kumar on the eve of their 56th wedding anniversary and recalled the ‘magical day’ of her life.

Saira said, ‘This October 11 is the 56th wedding anniversary of my Love and Kohinoor Dilip Sahib and I. I am writing this to especially express gratitude to the multitude of well-wishers, dearest friends and family who have so lovingly and thoughtfully sent us the remembrance of this magical day for both of us. Dilip Sahib and I, when time stood still and the sky was lit with a million happy sparkling stars… our wedding, the beginning of a sharing of a life of ecstatic togetherness… and now no matter what, we still walk together hand-in-hand, in our thoughts and being until the end of time. Dilip Sahib has been that iconic guiding light not only for me but for all those generations who’ve stepped forward in their lives exemplified by his gracious presence and personality. Dilip Sahib is forever… Aameen. May Allah always keep him in his love and blessings… Aameen’.

Dilip Kumar had passed away on July 7, due to age related issues. He was 98 years old when he passed away, and his last rites were performed by family members and friends.