At least 20 people killed in attack in Nigeria.

A Nigerian state official said on Saturday that armed gangs continue to wreak havoc in the country’s northwest. At least 20 people were killed when gunmen attacked a market in Sokoto state of Nigeria and set fire to cars.

North-western Nigeria has witnessed a series of kidnappings for ransom of schoolchildren and villagers by bandits since last December. The kidnapping cases and increasing violence by gangs have disrupted the everyday life for millions of Nigerian citizens.

A special advisor to the Sokoto police Affairs Minister, Idriss Gobir said that the armed bandits arrived on motorcycles and opened fire at the people in the market. He said that they have observed and tallied at least 20 persons killed by bandits and nine vehicles set on fire.

According to Hussain Boza, a local member of parliament in Sokoto, the attack was a result of the lack of proper protection in the state. As part of a security effort to disrupt the operations of armed gangs, parts of Sokoto, as well as other neighbouring states in the north-western region of the country, are under a telecommunications embargo.

The security agents in Zamfara state rescued 187 people who had been kidnapped by armed gangs in Zamfara, on Thursday