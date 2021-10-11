‘100 programmes in 100 days’: BJP sets new agenda ahead of UP Polls

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party revealed its agenda of 100 programmes in 100 days, ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, scheduled to be held next year. One of the most ambitious programmes of the party, aims to connect with voters 100 days ahead of voting is set to be finalised at a strategic meeting scheduled today at New Delhi.

Party general secretary organisation Sunil Bansal, UP in-charge Radha Mohan Singh, UP state unit chief Swatantra Dev Singh are likely to meet national general secretary organisation BL Santhosh to finalise the organisational activities for the upcoming months ahead of polls. An elaborate plan is being prepared, to reach out to the voters with the welfare measures introduced by the BJP government, led by Yogi Adithyanath. BJP is also set to firm up the strategies and programmes to engage the organisation, its cadre and leaders to reach out to every voter.

Every morcha will be given a set number of days to complete its programmes and meetings Assembly wise as part of campaigns. Each morcha has to touch every Assembly constituency. The list of programmes include panna Pramukh sammelans mandal wise, kamal diwali, membership drive in six kshetras, 100 members to be included in every booth and rallies in 81 seats that BJP lost in the last Assembly polls.

Sources also reveal that discussion on attempts by the opposition to poach various sections of Hindu votes by division and programmes for selected sectors of the society too are going to be confirmed. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed a meeting on Sunday, where a decision to undertake these programmes was finalised. The current meeting of senior party leaders have come to national capital, to brief the national leadership over the issue.