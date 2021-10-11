Aryan Khan being ‘targeted because of his surname’, says Mehbooba Mufti

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday took to her Twitter handle and said that central agencies were targeting Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan solely because of his surname and added that Muslims are being targeted to appease the BJP’s core voter base.

‘Instead of making an example out of a Union Minister’s son accused of killing four farmers, central agencies are after a 23-year-old simply because his surname happens to be Khan. Travesty of justice that Muslims are targeted to satiate the sadistic wishes of BJP’s core vote bank,’ read the tweet.

She was alluding to Ashish Mishra, the son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra, who was arrested last week in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly mowing down farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri.

Earlier, Vishal Dadlani also came in support of SRK and claims that this high-profile case is being used to divert attention away from other issues, such as a politician’s son assassinating farmers in Uttar Pradesh and the recovery of a large amount of drugs at Adani Port.