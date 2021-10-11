Belgium Climate Protest: There’s something we can do.

On Sunday, thousands of demonstrators marched through Brussels dressed as different endangered species, demanding bolder actions from the world leaders, to fight the climate crisis.

The protestors urged the leaders to take tougher climate actions at the United Nations’ Climate Change Conference (COP26), in Glasgow, which starts on October 31st.

The demonstration drew thousands of people from around 80 organisations, to be the largest such event in the European Union’s capital since the commencement of the coronavirus pandemic, which halted the climate movement’s weekly marches

Cyclists, families with children, and other protesters crowded the streets, chanting slogans and waving banners in English, French, and Dutch. One wore a stuffed polar bear on her head, while others dressed up as creatures threatened by climate change.

Environmentalists are concerned that the United Nations’ 26th Climate Change Conference of the Parties, known as the COP26, which begins on October 31 in Glasgow, would generatew policies that do not go far enough to reduce carbon emissions and decrease global warming efficiently.

Demonstrator Lucien Dewanaga warned that when the world is completely destroyed, humans will have nothing else. There is only one world that humans have to live in, she said.