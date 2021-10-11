Complaint against Mufti over ‘Aryan Khan targeted because of his surname’ remark

A lawyer in Delhi has submitted a complaint with the Delhi Police, requesting that an FIR be launched against former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti over her recent remarks on the Aryan Khan case.

Earlier today, PDP head Mehbooba Mufti said that the star kid was being attacked owing to his surname ‘Khan.’ She also chastised the BJP-led government for pursuing Aryan Khan instead of Union Minister of State Ajay Misra’s son, Ashish, who is suspected of mowing down farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Instead of making an example out of a Union Minister’s son accused of killing four farmers, central agencies are after a 23 year old simply because his surname happens to be Khan.Travesty of justice that muslims are targeted to satiate the sadistic wishes of BJPs core vote bank. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) October 11, 2021

Following this, a Delhi-based lawyer filed a complaint alleging that Mehbooba Mufti should be charged with ‘attempting to create enmity between communities’ under different sections of the Indian Penal Code. According to the lawsuit, her comment was said to be an inciting statement intended to create hate and disturbance among groups.