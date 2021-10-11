Directors booked; Dream11 suspends operations in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Dream11 suspended its operations in Karnataka, after its directors were booked under the amended Karnataka Police Act, which seeks to ban online gaming. The fantasy gaming platform stated on Sunday that in order to allay the user’s concerns, we have decided to suspend operations in Karnataka’. They noted that the decision is taken without considering the rights of the company, and contentions under law.

On Saturday, the Bengaluru Police had filed an FIR against Dream11 founders Harsh Jain and Bhavit Sheth, following a complaint that the Mumbai-based firm had continued to offer gaming services on its platform a week after the state government notified the new rules disallowing what it termed as ‘games of chance’. The new law, which came into effect on October 5, bans online games that are ‘games of chance’ in nature, which makes operation, abetting or sheltering of online games involving exchange of money, betting and wagering as ‘cognizable and non-bailable offences’.

Soon after the law was imposed, some of the gaming platforms, including Mobile Premier League (MPL), began to block access to users from Karnataka location. Dream11 has decided to do that on Sunday, after the case was lodged against Harsh Jain and Bhavit Sheth.