Famous Malayalam actor Nedumudi Venu hospitalized, condition critical

Nedumudi Venu, an actor who has been admitted to a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, is in a serious condition, doctors said on Monday. Having recovered from Covid earlier, he is now in the hospital’s ICU. 73-year-old actor, who has appeared in more than 500 films, previously recovered from Covid-19 infection.

The former journalist began his film career in 1978 with G Aravindan’s Thambu (1978). He then appeared in Bharathan’s Aaravam. Padmarajan’s Oridathoru Phayalwan and Kallan Pavithran won him awards and acclaim. Later, he played character roles in Karanavar (head of the family) roles, which included many of his memorable performances.

The actor also wrote scripts for movies such as Kattathe Kilikkoodu, Theertham, Sruthi, Ambada Njaane!, Oru Katha Oru Nunnakkatha, Savidham and Angane Oru Avadhikkalathu. Moreover, he directed the film Pooram. He has also acted in a few Tamil films with director Shankar, as well as Kamal Hasan’s Indian and Vikram’s Anniyan.

Venu developed uneasiness on Sunday and was rushed to the hospital where he is now being treated in the intensive care unit. The doctors are keeping a close watch on his condition. Due to his pleasing and jovial nature, Venu was immensely popular not only among his fans, but also among his colleagues in the film industry. He won three National Film Awards and six State Film Awards.