DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWSNewsHill stationsNewsMobile Apps

Higher altitudes of Kashmir Valley witness season’s first snowfall

Oct 11, 2021, 10:56 pm IST

The first snowfall of the season fell in Kashmir on Monday. The upper parts of the Zoji La Pass, which connects the Valley with Ladakh and Sadhna Top in Karnah, Kupwara, were covered in snow this morning.

The Amarnath Cave Temple in Anantnag, Gulmarg’s Kangdoori and Kupwara’s Z-Gali Machil were also blanketed with snow. Several other valley areas were lashed by rain.

There was a drop in minimum temperatures throughout Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The temperature in Srinagar was 9.8 degrees Celsius, 6.7 degrees Celsius in Pahalgam and 1.5 degrees Celsius in Gulmarg. Drass town recorded 3.1 degrees Celsius while Leh recorded 5.6 degrees Celsius.

Also Read: Are you looking for an adventure in India? Check out these places

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), isolated light rain or thundershowers are expected over Jammu and Kashmir in the next 24 hours. It also added that the weather will clear up in the next two days.

Tags
shortlink
Oct 11, 2021, 10:56 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button