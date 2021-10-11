Higher altitudes of Kashmir Valley witness season’s first snowfall

The first snowfall of the season fell in Kashmir on Monday. The upper parts of the Zoji La Pass, which connects the Valley with Ladakh and Sadhna Top in Karnah, Kupwara, were covered in snow this morning.

The Amarnath Cave Temple in Anantnag, Gulmarg’s Kangdoori and Kupwara’s Z-Gali Machil were also blanketed with snow. Several other valley areas were lashed by rain.

Amarnath Cave Temple in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir receives fresh snowfall (Photo: Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board) pic.twitter.com/Y1G0gJOYlo — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2021

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: Sadhna Top in Karnah, Kupwara receives first snowfall of this season pic.twitter.com/vXuAt715Mf — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2021

#WATCH | Zoji La pass witnesses fresh snowfall near Sonmarg, Jammu and Kashmir pic.twitter.com/H0ozylPCih — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2021

There was a drop in minimum temperatures throughout Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The temperature in Srinagar was 9.8 degrees Celsius, 6.7 degrees Celsius in Pahalgam and 1.5 degrees Celsius in Gulmarg. Drass town recorded 3.1 degrees Celsius while Leh recorded 5.6 degrees Celsius.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), isolated light rain or thundershowers are expected over Jammu and Kashmir in the next 24 hours. It also added that the weather will clear up in the next two days.