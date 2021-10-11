India and China meet to ease border tensions.

On Sunday, army commanders from India and China discussed strategies to pull soldiers from critical friction zones along their disputed border to end a 17-month standoff that has resulted in several deadly clashes.

The army commanders met at Moldo, the Chinese side in the Ladakh area after a gap of two months. A joint statement is expected to be issued on Monday, Indian army spokesperson Col. Sudhir Chamoli said in a statement.

There were no further specific details available about the meeting. The Chinese side did not respond to the request for comments.

India and China have withdrawn army troops from some face-off areas on the northern and southern banks of the Pangong Tso, Gogra, and Galwan Valleys, but they have kept extra troops on standby as part of a multi-tier deployment, since February.

Reports says that additional troops had been deployed at Demchok and Despang Plains. With the standoff persisting, the two sides are planning to keep troops stationed in Ladakh’s forward areas for a second consecutive winter in freezing temperatures.

The talks were the result of disappointment expressed by Indian army chief about what he called China’s ‘massive deployment of troops and armaments.’