Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Priyanka, other Congress leaders observe ‘Maun Vrat’ in UP

Lucknow: Congress leaders including party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra observed ‘Maun Vrat’ (silent protest) on Monday, at the Gandhi statue near Lucknow’s Grand Post Office (GPO). The protesters demanded the dismissal of Ajay Mishra from the post of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, over Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

In Delhi, Congress leaders held a silent protest at Jantar Mantar over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in solidarity with farmers. Jammu and Kashmir Congress in-charge Rajani Patil and Congress President Ghulam Ahmad Mir Along with other party leaders and members held the protest near the Governor’s House. The protestors were holding placards which read ‘dismiss Ajay Mishra’.

Meanwhile, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) that comprises Congress, Shiv Sena, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) also called for a state-wide bandh in Maharashtra, protesting against the Lakhimpur Kheri incident that claimed the lives of eight people including four farmers and a journalist.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra, who was detained in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri riots, was remanded in judicial custody for 14 days and kept under Covid quarantine in the district prison in Uttar Pradesh. Ashish Mishra was arrested, and brought before a court late Saturday night, after roughly 12 hours of interrogation, as he was giving ‘evasive answers’ and not cooperating with the investigation.