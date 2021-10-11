New ‘Meet and Greet’ facilities have been installed at the Cochin International Airport

The new meet-and-greet facility at Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) in the international and domestic sectors will provide passengers with a stress-free travel experience. From the parking lot to the boarding gate, the service will provide passengers with assistants that will assist them with check-in formalities, baggage handling, and conducting Covid tests, as well as speeding up security and immigration procedures.

Elderly, pregnant, and child passengers, as well as those traveling in business class, are the main target customers. Despite its rapid growth, this service is offered at all major airports around the world. CIAL also offers customized group packages and special rates for corporate events, weddings, film crews, and vacation groups. Although the project was launched in April, it received little attention due to the lockdown and the decline in passenger numbers. With the aviation industry experiencing a revival, the program has been revamped and relaunched.

CIAL’s Public Relations and Corporate Communications Manager, PS Jayan, said that while the facility was envisaged by Cial, it has been outsourced to Speedwing Air Services, which has rebranded the service as ‘Primefly Greet and Meet’. Each international and domestic sector is offered three packages – basic porter service, seamless check-in and check-out, baggage handling, and completion of all formalities up to the boarding gate.’ Passengers departing and arriving from local airports and those departing from international airports can use it as of now. In the near future, it will be available to incoming international travelers too,’ Jayan stated.

Speedwing Primefly’s business and marketing head, Shaji John, said the service is popular with both domestic and international passengers. Porter service, which costs Rs 300 per trolley, is available to customers at no charge for one porter. With the check-in/check-out service, a dedicated executive will assist the passenger from the arrivals area to the checkout area (in case of arrival) or from the parking area to the check-in area. Assist with baggage handling and customs formalities with a porter with a trolley for up to three pieces of baggage. With the feel-safe service, in addition to all services under check-in/checkout, passengers will be assisted with clearing emigration, customs, Covid tests, and security checkpoints with permissible priority queues.

The facilities at the airport will help those who are unfamiliar with the various procedures and are confused at the airport about them. Differently-abled, pregnant women, the elderly, children traveling alone, etc. benefit most from it. Families with parents who have visited abroad on a visit visa are opting to use it. Families can stay updated via WhatsApp on the status of their parents. Approximately 50 customers sign up each day, and the number is growing. John said that the service can be booked at the airport’s kiosk or online.