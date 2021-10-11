SRK has been there for everyone: Sanjay Gupta amid Aryan’s arrest

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta and Farah Khan Ali are the recent celebrities who have joined the chorus of supporters for Shah Rukh Khan and his family, following the arrest of his son Aryan in a drug-related case.

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, known for the films ‘Kaante’ and ‘Mumbai Saga’ took to his Twitter handle on Sunday and said: ‘Shahrukh Khan has always been there in his own way for everyone that has ever needed help and reached out to him. THIS I CAN SAY FOR A FACT!’

Jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali also came in support of SRK. ‘SRK and family have my support. Always have and always will have my support. Have known them personally too long and know they are good people. I pray all goes well for them. @iamsrk,’ she wrote.

Sussanne Khan and her ex-husband, Hrithik Roshan, have already spoken out in support of Shah Rukh and his family. Hrithik penned an open letter to Aryan while Sussanne reacted to a piece by journalist Shobhaa De.

In recent days, celebrities have spoken out in favour of Shah Rukh when it was reported that the ed-tech business Byju’s had pulled all of his advertising. The action was panned by Ali Fazal and Anjana Sukhani, among others. Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan have yet to respond to the situation. Many Bollywood stars, including Pooja Bhatt, Raj Babbar, Raveena Tandon, and Hansal Mehta, have shown their support.