Toddler’s musical concert from hospital bed: watch the heart-warming viral video

Hospital beds are not the comfortable places for most of us, but this kid from Brazil, shows that no adverse situations can bring down the spirit for his favorite song. The boy, identified as Miguel, has gone viral with his own musical concert video, held while he was admitted in the hospital.

A video of a young boy, joining to sing his much-loved music from the television in hospital, was shared by the Singer-songwriter Pericles, through his twitter handle. Even though the toddler was under strict medical care, he could not stop himself from dancing around his cradle, using a spoon as microphone, he sang the song at the top of his lungs.

Bom dia com esse anjinho passando na timeline. https://t.co/Hgi4c6XgfV — Péricles Faria (@periclesfaria) October 7, 2021

‘Good morning with this little angel passing by on the timeline’ Pericles captioned the tweet. The video has gone viral with more than 88k views and several re-tweets, which quoted the healing powers of music and the cuteness of his voice. The video was also took up into other social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram and Koo.

Also read: Dhoni gifts autographed ball to ‘crying kutty yellow fan’, cute after-match video goes viral