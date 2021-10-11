Uttarakhand Minister Yashpal Arya, his son quit BJP, re-join Congress; resigns post

New Delhi: Uttarakhand Transport Minister Yashpal Arya, along with his son Sanjiv Arya on Monday resigned from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and joined the Congress party, at New Delhi. The minister has also tendered resignation from the post of Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister, shortly before his defection.

The leaders re-joined Congress, in the presence of senior party leader Harish Rawat and All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary KC Venugopal, notably ahead of the upcoming Uttarakhand polls. The leaders had earlier joined BJP after quitting Congress, ahead of the assembly polls in 2017. Yashpal had said that he was feeling ignored in the party, and was upset with the then chief minister Harish Rawat’s style of functioning, following which, the leaders quitted Congress and joined BJP.

‘Yashpal Arya has served as the chief of Pradesh Congress Committee for a long time in Uttarakhand. He has been an MLA six times, two times from Uttar Pradesh and four times from Uttarakhand, ‘Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala said at a press conference. He added that Yashpal has done positive and constructive work in North India.

Yashpal Arya addressed the press conference, saying that he is coming back to his family and returning home. ‘I am talking to you in this holy temple (Congress). Today is an important day for me. Today, under the leadership and blessings of our leader Rahul Ji, I have got the opportunity to visit the Congress temple. There can’t be a day better than this. In my political life of 40 years, I have continued to work as district president, speaker, and state president. I will serve Congress without any condition and will cooperate in the formation of the Congress government in the state,’ Yashpal told the media.