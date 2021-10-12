55-year-old woman brutally gang-raped in Noida, probe launched to nab absconding suspects

Noida: A 55-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in a forest, by four people, in the Jewar area of Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Police officials have stated that a probe has been launched to nab the absconding accused and victim’s condition is stable and is currently under medical treatment.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning when the woman, who often goes to the forest to cut grass, was abducted by the accused men. They took her to an open field where they took turns to allegedly rape her. After the incident, the victim informed her family members about the incident following which a case was registered at Jewar police station. The woman was referred to a district hospital in a serious condition.

Also read: Arrested Pak-terrorist was a part of ISI terror module: Special Cell

DCP Women’s Security Vrinda Shukla said that the police have started searching for the suspects. The main accused, who is from the victim’s own village, used to graze his animals in the forest area and also had a habit of taking drugs. She added that the Identity of other accused will be clear only after the arrest of the main accused.