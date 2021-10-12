‘Aiming to build a new Kerala’, intends to give 20 lakh jobs: Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced that the state government is aiming for the construction of a ‘new Kerala’ and to give out more than 20 lakh job opportunities in the state.

Speaking at an event, Kerala Chief Minister said, ‘We want to build a new Kerala. We are aiming to give 20 lakh jobs and formulated a comprehensive project. The state government is trying to create an atmosphere where people want to work across the country and also abroad. We want to provide them with such opportunities’.

Pinarayi Vijayan further pointed out that the state government is also taking steps to collaborate with global companies to bring more employment opportunities for youth. He also added that the government is urging companies to bring more investment to Kerala, promoting the state’s tourism, health, and higher education sector.