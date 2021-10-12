BJP demands lifting of ban on Chhath Fest, MP injured during protest

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party leaders in New Delhi staged a protest on Tuesday, demanding to lift the ban imposed on celebration of Chhath festival in the capital city. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) prohibited Chhath at riverbanks, water bodies and other public places in view of Covid, in its order issued on September 30. The protesters demanded Kejriwal government to send a proposal to DDMA for lifting the ban on the festival.

In the protest conducted near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta and others condemned Kejriwal-led Delhi government for the ban on the festival that is celebrated by lakhs of Purvanchalis in the capital. Earlier, Gupta had asserted on Monday that Chhath would be celebrated grandly and the BJP-ruled municipal corporations would make arrangements for it.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari got injured in the midst of the protest, after which he was rushed to Safdarjung hospital. Party leader Neelkant Bakshi said that he had sustained an ear injury. Earlier, Kejriwal had said that the decision to prohibit of Chhath at public places was taken considering the health and safety of people.