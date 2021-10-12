Centre denies electricity shortage in Delhi, shares fact sheet of power supply position

New Delhi: The Ministry of Power has directed state-run electricity firm NTPC and DVC (Damodar Valley Corporation) to deliver as much power as is available to Delhi discoms under their respective power purchase agreements.

According to the Power Ministry release, the ministry also published rules on October 11, 2021, addressing the use of unallocated power from central producing units by states.

The ministry further said that based on the declared capacity (DC) offered to the Delhi discoms in the previous 10 days, it had already issued instructions to NTPC and DVC on October 10, 2021, to secure power supply to Delhi and this will ensure that the distribution companies (discoms) of Delhi get as much power as requisitioned by them as per their demand.

The government has instructed that NTPC and DVC may offer the prescribed declared capacity from their coal-based power plants to the Delhi discoms in accordance with their allocations under their respective power purchase agreements (PPAs).

According to the government, both NTPC and DVC have agreed to provide as much power to Delhi as is required by the city’s discoms.

It further stated that NTPC may give the Delhi discoms the normative declared capacity based on the allocations (from gas-based power plants) made to them under their respective PPAs. It noted that gas from all sources, including SPOT, LT-RLNG, and others, may be included in the reported capacity offered to Delhi discoms.

In addition, the ministry noted that on October 11, 2021, instructions were released governing the use of unallocated electricity to satisfy the rising demand from coal-based power generation.

States have been asked to utilise unallocated power to deliver energy to their customers and to notify the federal government if they have excess power so that it can be transferred to another needy state.

Furthermore, if any state is discovered selling electricity in power exchange or not scheduling this unallocated power, the ministry indicated that the state’s unallocated power may be temporarily decreased or removed and reassigned to other states in need of such power.

The ministry claimed in a data sheet on the electricity supply situation in Delhi that on October 10, 2021, the maximum demand for Delhi was 4536 MW (peak) and 96.2 MU (energy).

According to information obtained from Delhi discoms, there was no outage due to a power deficit because they were supplied with the appropriate amount of electricity. It also indicated that for the two weeks leading up to October 10, 2021, there was no energy shortage in Delhi.