‘Chembola on Sabarimala made by Monson Mavunkal: K Surendran accuses Kerala CM

Kochi: Kerala BJP President K Surendran accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of lying over a copper plate manuscript, termed as ‘Chembola’, alleging that the manuscript in the possession of self-styled antique dealer Monson Mavunkal was fake. He further alleged that ‘Chembola’ was made by Mavunkal, the accused in the fake antiquity case, and the leaders of CPI(M), and demanded for a detailed investigation.

‘During the Sabarimala case, Chief Minister Vijayan had given lots of speeches in all the 14 districts of Kerala. At the time, he had claimed that Sabarimala was not in the hands of the right people and its real owners were different. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) leaders had claimed the authenticity of the manuscript and used it to destroy the Sabarimala Temple. There is no point in lying in the Assembly, Surendran said while speaking to media on Monday.

Meanwhile, Pinarayi Vijayan said that the state government never claimed anything about the authenticity of the copper plate inscription on Sabarimala. He added that a probe on this is presently on and so far none have expressed any doubts about the probe.

The copper inscription had assumed widespread attention during the 2018 Sabarimala protests after the apex court ruled that all women can pray at the famed temple, while traditionally, women aged between 10 and 50 were barred entry. The inscription which claimed to be over three centuries old, apparently stated that the temple had followed a Dravidian ritualistic tradition in the olden days and the present customs were not prevalent on earlier days.