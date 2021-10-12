Heavy rain continues in Kerala: House collapses in Malappuram, 2 kids dead

Malappuram: Two children were killed when a house collapsed due to heavy rain at Karipur in Malappuram, Kerala. The house belonged to Muhammed Kutty, and the two victims were his grandchildren, Liana Fatima (eight) and Lubana Fatima (seven), daughters of Sumayya and Abu.

The incident took place today morning, around 5 am, as the wall adjacent to the house collapsed destroying a part of the house. The children were fast asleep inside. Though the children were rushed to the Medical College Hospital, they could not be saved.

Meanwhile, heavy rain continues to batter different parts of Kerala on Tuesday. Heavy rain and waterlogging were reported from different parts of Kerala, and the government and meterological department has issued warning to the public. Taking into account the intensity of rain, an orange alert has been declared in the districts of Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki districts for today. Yellow alert has been issued in Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargod.

The IMD has also issued an orange alert in the districts of Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Palakkad and Malappuram on Wednesday and a yellow alert in the districts of Kozhikode, Kannur, Wayanad and Kasaragod.