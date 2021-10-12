‘If India starts a war, it will definitely lose’: China

In the event of deteriorating relations with India, China should be prepared for a military conflict, said the Chinese mouthpiece Global Times. ‘India needs to understand one thing: it won’t get the border the way it wants. If it starts a war, it will definitely lose. Any political maneuvering and pressure will be ignored by China,’ noted an editorial in Global Times.

The Global Times noted that China should take two main approaches in handling the border dispute with India. First, the country must adhere to the principle that its territory belongs to China and we will never cede it. India has yet to wake up on the border issue. The Chinese people know that both India and China are great powers with national strength to sustain a long-running standoff on their shared border. Mutual attrition is regrettable, but if India agrees, China will keep India company until the bitter end.

As a result of the Galwan Valley conflict, China has demonstrated its willingness to vigorously defend its territorial sovereignty in response to India’s efforts to ease relations between the two countries. India will only create new misinformation for itself and be the victim of further losses if it continues to misjudge the power dynamics between China and India and underestimate China’s resolve and determination, Global Times said. China’s desire for stability in its western borders motivates New Delhi’s attitude in the negotiations as it targets its overall national strategy. India is opportunistic in its stance.

The editorial stated that India views the deterioration in China-US relations as an opportunity to gain strategic bargaining power. It anticipates Beijing softening its stance over the border dispute and yielding to its demands in order to prevent New Delhi from aligning with Washington against Beijing. ‘However, the border issue between China and India remains stuck. The root cause is that India still hasn’t developed a proper attitude in negotiations. It makes unrealistic demands, which are no longer in line with reality or its strength,’ the report said.