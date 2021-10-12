Instagram testing in-app alerts to inform users about service outages

Days after two disruptions crippled Facebook Inc’s services, Instagram said it is testing a feature that would warn users of outages or technical difficulties directly on the photo-sharing app.

Instagram announced in a blog post that the test will take place in the United States and will last a few months.

On October 4, the company’s 3.5 billion users were unable to access its social media and messaging services, including WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger, due to a six-hour outage.

According to user reports from online monitoring company Downdetector, several users had issues with Instagram earlier on Monday.

The firm also plans to launch a tool that would make it simpler for users to see whether their account is at risk of being disabled.

Also Read: WhatsApp tests setting to hide profile pic from select contacts: Report

Following the disruptions, the social media behemoth has been the subject of memes and jokes on Twitter. It’s also dealing with former employee turned whistleblower Frances Haugen’s claims that the business prioritised profit before cracking down on hate speech and disinformation.

Haugen has agreed to meet with Facebook’s oversight board in the coming weeks to inform them on what she discovered while working at the company. She gave the records that underlie a Wall Street Journal investigation and a Senate hearing on Instagram’s harm to teen females.