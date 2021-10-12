Jr NTR’s publicist and film producer Mahesh Koneru passes away

Hyderabad: Mahesh S Koneru, a respected Telugu film producer, died of a heart attack on Tuesday in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

Koneru produced Telugu films under his Eastcoast Productions banner such as ‘118’ with Kalyanram, ‘Miss India’ with Keerthy Suresh, and ‘Thimmarusu’ with Satya Dev. In addition, he distributed Tamil films such as ‘Bigil’ and ‘Master’ in Telugu states.

Mahesh was a publicist for actors Jr NTR, Nandamuri Kalyanram, as well as the production company NTR Arts. He has also handled the promotions for the blockbuster movies ‘Baahubali: The Beginning’ and ‘Baahubali: The Conclusion’.

Mahesh’s death was mourned by NTR Jr on Twitter. He tweeted, ‘With the heaviest of heart and in utter disbelief, I am letting you all know that my dearest friend @SMKoneru is no more. I am shell shocked and utterly speechless. My sincerest condolences to his family and his near and dear.’