Kolkata Police tightens security after terror alert during Durga Puja

The Kolkata Police have tightened security and deployed commandos of its special forces in the city in anticipation of a possible terror alert during the Durga Puja festivities.

According to a senior police official, the Kolkata Police Department has decided to station commandos from its combat battalion and special strike unit at 38 locations around the city. In addition, 31 fast patrolling teams have been deployed.

‘There would be a three-tier security arrangement in and around the city during the Durga Puja festival this year. In three divisions in the south and southwest part of the city, we will have at least 18 patrolling teams, and the remaining groups will be in the north and central Kolkata. At least 13 quick response teams have also been deployed,’ the official added.

Police Control Rooms (PCRs) have been assigned to 26 locations, while 13 special Heavy Radio Flying Squads (HRFS) have been deployed at key crossings around the city, including Gariahat, Golpark, Rashbehari, and New Alipore. Public locations like Metro stations, marketplaces, retail malls, prominent monuments, and key government buildings are also heavily guarded.

Meanwhile, the government has instructed all community puja committees to enlist a sufficient number of volunteers in the pandals to keep an eye on suspicious people and report them to the police in the event of an emergency. The police officer also said that CCTV cameras and watchtowers have been made essential for huge Durga Puja pandals.

Durga puja is an annual festival dedicated to the goddess Maa Durga. The 5-day festival is celebrated with great zeal in West Bengal since it is so important to the Bengali population. This year’s festival will take place from October 11 to October 15.