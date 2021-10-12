‘Lost at sea’: Men survived for 29 days on oranges, coconuts, and rain water

In early October, two men from the Solomon Islands were found after 29 days at sea. Livae Nanjikana and Junior Qoloni, both rescued about 250 miles from Papua New Guinea, told Agence France-Presse that they survived on oranges and coconuts that they found in the ocean and rainwater.

On September 3, the men found themselves lost in a 23-foot motorboat traveling between islands in the Solomon Sea. Their GPS battery died after their boat was pushed into the sea by a storm. In response to several days of prayer, Nanjikana said, ‘God gave us the idea to construct a sail. We, therefore, used paddles and canvas to construct a mast-like structure and set sail following the winds’.

Finally, a fisherman discovered them in Papua New Guinea and brought them to safety. They are staying there at the moment while making arrangements to get home. Nanjikana told The Guardian that he had no idea what was going on while he was out there. ‘I didn’t hear anything about Covid or anything else. I’m looking forward to going home, but I guess it was a nice break’.