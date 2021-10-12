Nutritionists point out 16 ‘unhealthy’ foods that aren’t that bad for you

As a society, we have basically been taught that certain foods lead to health issues, so if you want to lose weight or eat healthy, you should avoid them at all costs. In addition to the fact that restrictive diets are never a good idea, you may also be surprised to discover that many of the foods that have always been considered ‘bad’ for you are actually not that bad for you. As long as they’re consumed in moderation, many of those foods can be part of a wholesome, healthy diet. Here are some classic ‘unhealthy’ foods that aren’t all that bad for you.

Cooking Oils

Oil gets a bad name for being full of fat. Even though you don’t want to soak your food in it, oil is a healthy fat. According to John Fawkes, NSCA-certified personal trainer, Precision Nutrition certified nutritionist, and managing editor of The Unwinder, some oils are more effective than others, because of the type of fats each is made up of. Choose olive oil, flaxseed oil, or avocado oil when you need oil. The high monounsaturated fat content of each supplement makes it ideal for people with low blood pressure, and the low polyunsaturated fat content makes it ideal for those with high cholesterol. The cool-pressed varieties usually don’t reduce their beneficial compounds because these are cold-pressed.

Red Meat

Even though red meat is not perfect, you don’t have to avoid it completely. Red meat has often been linked to coronary artery disease, but a new study found that the risk varies based on processing, with a lot of those differences determined by the amount of sodium in the processed meat (hot dogs, bacon, cold cuts). As a source of protein and iron, red meat also contains vitamin B12. Be picky and choosy about your red meat, choosing a steak over a pile of bacon, for instance.

Cocktails

Is a healthy lifestyle synonymous with giving up booze? Absolutely not! It is absolutely okay to drink a few cocktails a week and not let it wreck your healthy lifestyle, says Lindsay Wandzilak, NASM certified personal trainer, nutrition expert, and founder of The Daily. Wandzilak recommends tequila if you’re planning on taking a cocktail or two out with friends. Despite its plant-based makeup, Tequila is well metabolized by our bodies, meaning fewer hangovers, less inflammation, and fewer calories from starch. Drinking tequila in moderation with fresh lime juice, water, and agave is easier on the body than other liquors.

White Bread

White bread may be impossible to some people in the health community – it can seem like it’s either whole wheat or multigrain or nothing. However, eating the right type of white bread won’t hurt your health. According to Schwartz, a typical loaf of white bread does not have any nutritional value since it is made with white flour, which is only made from the endosperm of wheat. What is his solution for those who prefer white bread? By making it yourself, you can control the ingredients going into it and won’t have to worry about putting in any additives that companies use to increase shelf-life and create a fluffy texture.

Pizza

Ok, it’s true: The greasy dollar-slice pizza down the block is not exactly healthy. However, not all pizza is created equal. Adding fat and calories to pizza is not necessary, says registered dietitian Donna Rose of Nona’s Nutrition Notes. How can you make it healthier? Rose recommends making your own thin-crust pizza topped with plenty of veggies, tomatoes, and low-fat cheese. Vitamins A and C, potassium, phosphorous, folic acid, beta-carotene, and many other nutrients are found in tomatoes.

Hot Wings

With a few tweaks, you can turn hot wings from junk food into a delicious protein snack: ‘No one will miss the grease and breading when you cook these high-protein treats cleanly with homemade, sugarless seasoning,’ Wandzilak says. ‘Just rub/marinate the skin itself and bake, grill, or air fry!’

Potatoes

Eliminating carbs? Don’t throw away your potatoes just yet. They’re actually healthy! Fawkes describes them as some of the most nutrient-dense and cost-efficient starches available. White potatoes are packed with B vitamins, potassium, folate, magnesium, and Vitamin C, plus a healthy dose of fiber per serving. Choose baked and air-fried dishes to reap the greatest health benefits. Sweet potatoes are also a delicious, healthy option.

Popcorn

Sometimes you just need a salty, crunchy snack. Make yourself a bowl of popcorn anytime you feel the urge. According to registered dietitian Claudia Hleap, LDN, popcorn has a bad reputation as a high fiber snack. This whole-grain snack is full of fiber and full of air, making it less calorie-dense than many chip-like options.

Peanut Butter

The natural kind of peanut butter is quite high in calories, which may lead you to believe that it should be avoided. But this isn’t true. Registered dietitian Tori Jensen explains that many brands add hydrogenated oils and sugars to peanut butter, which makes it ‘bad’ for you. Nut butter made with only peanut butter and salt is the best. Jensen also notes that peanuts are actually peas, not nuts.

Nut Butters

Nut butter isn’t the only ‘butter’ you shouldn’t avoid. It’s also very healthy to eat almond and cashew butter. There’s a misconception that these occur in candy and are high in fat, but Wandzilak says they are completely healthy fats that you can consume in large quantities. The serving size of nut butter should be considered, as well as the nutrition label. Your nut butter should not contain sugar, so pay attention to the ingredients list!

Full-Fat Yogurt

It’s time to stop assuming something low-fat is automatically healthier than something high-fat. For instance, yogurt. According to Dr. Schwartz, ‘The whole yogurt is rich in calcium and protein and, especially the plain variety, is a creamier yogurt. Recent research also suggests full-fat dairy products, such as yogurt and cheese, do not negatively affect insulin sensitivity, blood lipid profile, and blood pressure as previously believed on the basis of their sodium and saturated fat content. Additionally, they do not appear to increase cardiovascular disease risk and, in some cases, could actually protect against cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes’.

Chocolate

It’s true that chocolate is the ultimate treat, but when you buy the right kind, it’s also downright healthy. Rose says dark chocolate contains probiotics, which are helpful in lowering cholesterol. Dark chocolate has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that disarm harmful free radicals that cause disease. Eat a bar of dark chocolate!

Oatmeal Cookies

Are you craving a cookie right now? Make a batch of healthy oatmeal cookies to satisfy your cravings. A personal trainer and nutritionist with Truism Fitness, Jamie Hickey tells Delish that homemade oatmeal cookies are best made with raw oats and nuts. In addition to fiber and protein, this snack is also high in healthy fats.

Gluten

Let’s set the record straight: ‘Unless you have a diagnosed gluten allergy or Celiac’s Disease, there’s little research indicating you need to cut whole food gluten sources from your life,’ Fawkes says. ‘Things like sprouted whole grains, wheatberries, farro, barley and many others can and should be part of a healthy diet. Plus, gluten-free versions of grain-based products tend to contain tons of additives and even sugar to make them taste comparable, which you don’t need’.

Fruit

The keto diet gave fruits a bad reputation before they became unpopular. It seems people are avoiding it more and more now, and Wandzilak says there’s no reason for that. According to her, fruit is a rich source of water, nutrients, and fiber that keeps us hydrated. Fresh fruit is the best way to keep your fruit intake up. Do not consume dried fruit or juice as your daily fruit intake.

Egg Yolks

Egg yolks are not as good as egg whites, right? You’re wrong. It was only when egg yolks became demonized as contributing to heart disease and high cholesterol that egg whites became popular. Although egg whites are good for you and full of protein, they don’t have as many nutrients as the yolk, which is high in cholesterol and fat. According to Jensen, they are an excellent source of protein, vitamin and mineral materials.