Plane crash near San Diego: Two dead and homes damaged

On Monday, a small plane crashed a few blocks from a high school campus near San Diego, killing at least two people and injuring another two while damaging residences in the area, the local media reported.

The city of Santee, California, where the incident occurred, claimed on Twitter that at least two residences seemed to have been destroyed by fire that broke out from the crash.

According to NBC San Diego, the plane was on its way to Yuma, Arizona, from Montgomery Field in San Diego, but encountered mechanical problems and was attempting to land at Gillespie Field near the high school, when it crashed. It was unclear how many people were on board.