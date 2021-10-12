Terrorist from Pakistan arrested in Delhi; AK-47 and hand grenade recovered

New Delhi: A Pakistani terror suspect has been arrested in Delhi by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police. An individual identified as Mohammad Ashraf, a resident of Narowal in Punjab, Pakistan, was taken into custody on October 8 in Ramesh Park in Laxmi Nagar, East Delhi. Accordingly, he has been charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Explosive Act, the Arms Act, and other provisions.

A terrorist, Pak national, caught by #DelhiPolice #SpecialCell @CellDelhi from Laxmi Nagar area of Delhi, staying on fake identity on forged documents, as we beefed up anti-terror alert and action across city in current festive season. Major terror plan foiled. Further probe on. — #DilKiPolice Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) October 12, 2021

Among other things, AK-47 assault rifles and hand grenades were seized from him. In addition to the assault rifle, one hand grenade, two sophisticated pistols with 50 rounds were also seized, ANI reported. By using a fake identity card with the name Ali Ahmad Noori, the terror suspect was living as an Indian national in east Delhi’s Shastri Nagar.

‘A terrorist, Pak national, caught by #DelhiPolice #SpecialCell @CellDelhi from Laxmi Nagar area of Delhi, staying on fake identity on forged documents, as we beefed up anti-terror alert and action across the city in the current festive season. Major terror plan foiled. Further probe on,’ the Delhi Police said in a tweet.

Delhi Police Special Cell arrests a terrorist of Pakistani nationality from Ramesh Park, Laxmi Nagar. He was living with a fake ID of an Indian national. One AK-47 assault rifle with one extra magazine and 60 rounds, one hand grenade, 2 sophisticated pistols with 50 rounds seized — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2021

According to police sources, the man has lived in Delhi for over 15 years and has also purchased properties in central and east Delhi. He was allegedly planning to carry out a terror attack in the national capital. A search has also been conducted at his present residence and he is being interrogated, police reported.

Read more: Here are 7 Navratri recipes you can try for weight loss.

Six terror suspects, including two Pakistan-ISI-trained terrorists, were arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell last month as part of a crackdown on terror cells organized by Pakistan. During the festival season, the suspects allegedly planned to carry out several explosions throughout the country, including in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra.