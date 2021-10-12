WhatsApp chats used to entangle me in drug case: Aryan Khan in bail plea

Mumbai: There is no quick relief in sight for Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in the narcotics case. The bail applications will be heard on Wednesday after a Mumbai special court granted the Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) two more days to file its reply on the bail of the three accused — Aryan Khan, Arbaz Merchant, and Munmum Dhamecha.

In his bail plea in the special court, Aryan Khan, the first accused, said that he had been unfairly implicated in the entire affair. It stated that the bail embargo imposed under section 37 of the NDPS Act would not apply because no recoveries were made from him and all of the accusations pertain only to small quantity.

As per Aryan’s appeal, the prosecution is relying exclusively on select claimed WhatsApp chats to entangle him in the current proceedings, without having proved the authenticity or correctness of the conversation.