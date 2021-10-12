WhatsApp to launch much awaited special features on voice recording and audio messages

WhatsApp, the most popular instant messaging app, known for its best, user-friendly features, is ready to set up new, much awaited updates on the messaging platform. According to a report by WABetaInfo, which monitors WhatsApp’s updates, the application is planning on introducing special features on voice recording and audio messages.

The major update happening to the app will be the introduction of pause option while recording a voice message. With the advent of this new feature, continuous recording can be avoided, and can pause the voice recording in between. Reportedly the service will be available soon for Android beta users and iOS version users.

The global voice message player feature is also coming to WhatsApp. With this feature, users will be able to listen to incoming voice messages even outside the chat window. As of now, if you are listening to a voice message in a chat and if you leave the chat then the message will get closed automatically. In this feature, the users will have the option to play or dismiss the voice message anytime.