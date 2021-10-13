China prepares plan to raise status of antitrust agency.

China is considering elevating the role of its antitrust bureau within the market regulating body, as it ramps up a campaign against anti-competitive behaviour.

The formerly low-profile State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR), has made headlines this year with a push to seek out and penalise anticompetitive behaviour, particularly in the enormous internet ‘platform’ economy, which was urged by President Xi Jinping.

According to experts familiar with the proposals, the antitrust bureau would become the National Antimonopoly Bureau and will be upgraded to deputy-ministerial status while staying within SAMR in a new structure under consideration by the government.