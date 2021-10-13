Muslim students teased for wearing skull cap; 2 students critically injured in clash

Bengaluru: Two students were critically injured in a clash that broke out after a Muslim boy was teased for wearing a skull cap, in Ilkal town of Bagalkot district, Karnataka. The students were immediately taken to the nearby hospital, and FIR was lodged under SC/ST Act.

After the injured Muslim students were admitted in the hospital, a person involved in the clash, identified as Tangadagi Manju, allegedly barged into the hospital and threatened the students for complaining about him to the police. He further threatened to stab the students once they get discharged and has also threatened to foist a false SC/ST Act case against them, the police officials said.

The police also informed that the students have shared a video of Manju, barging into the hospital and threatening the students. They added that two FIRs have been registered in the case including a counter-complaint, and immediate action will be taken.