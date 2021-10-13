Nation Alert: Are terrorists returning to Delhi after a decade?

New Delhi: Kashmir is often the scene of terrorist attacks. On many occasions, terrorists cross the border to seek shelter in Pakistan. Many people don’t think about these threats because they believe they are too far from them. But if they knew that a terrorist carrying an AK 47 rifle lived in their neighborhood, it would be a different story. Sudhir Chaudhary, the editor-in-chief of Zee News, discussed the arrest of a Pakistani terrorist from Delhi’s Laxminagar area who had been living in India for 15 years.

Mohammad Ashraf alias Ali Ahmed Noori is the name of the terrorist arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police. Mohammad Ashraf arrived in India from Pakistan in 2004 or 2005. He has lived in India for the last 16-17 years. He is suspected of participating in several terrorist activities. He was trained by Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI after which he entered India via Bangladesh through Siliguri in West Bengal. He then reached Ajmer in Rajasthan. During his stay in Ajmer, he made friends with a Maulvi who trained him to become a Maulana. In 2006, he came to Delhi with the Maulvi.

As a Muslim religious leader, he is said to have built up his image in the Muslim areas of Delhi, asking those who came to him for treatment to deposit money from Pakistan into their bank accounts. Nasir, a Pakistani handler, is said to have assigned him the task of carrying out terror attacks during the festival season this year. Nasir also provided him with weapons. Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj, located only a kilometer from Shaheen Bagh, had been raided for all weapons. They were discovered buried near Yamuna Ghat. Among the weapons were an AK-47 assault rifle, a hand grenade, a magazine holding 60 bullets and two pistols made in China. There is also a possibility that people from Shaheen Bagh might have helped him.

Delhi police learned that he had two bases there. Shastri Park is one and Old Delhi was the other. He was arrested in Laxmi Nagar, near Shastri Park. It has also been reported that the terrorist spent much of his time in Jammu and Kashmir, where he assisted the terrorists in acquiring weapons and funds. Police suspect that he also carried out terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. The festive season has begun in India. There are just a few days until Dussehra, then Diwali, and after that, Christmas. During festivals, terrorists prefer to carry out attacks because the crowds make their tasks easier. However, being alert is the need of the hour.

